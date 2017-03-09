Scott Pruitt's latest climate change denial sparks backlash from scientists, environmentalists

Scientists, environmentalists and Democratic lawmakers quickly denounced EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt after he said Thursday on CNBC's "Squawk Box" that carbon dioxide is not a primary contributor to climate change.

"I think that measuring with precision human activity on the climate is something very challenging to do, and there's tremendous disagreement about the degree of impact, so no, I would not agree that it's a primary contributor to the global warming that we see," he said.

He added that further study was needed to determine the extent of carbon emmissions' impact on global warming.

That view contradicts the stance of the Environmental Protection Agency itself, as well as the opinion of NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, co-chair of the Senate Climate Action Task Force issued a statement shortly after the interview calling Pruitt's views "extreme" and "irresponsible."

"Anyone who denies over a century's worth of established science and basic facts is unqualified to be the administrator of the EPA. Now more than ever, the Senate needs to stand up to Scott Pruitt and his dangerous views," he said in a statement.

Sen. Tom Carper, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, tweeted about the comment, "I think 97% of the world's scientists were surprised to learn this today! I know I was."

Carper was referring to a frequently cited study that found 97 percent of climate scientists who issued opinions on the cause of climate change ascribe the phenomenon to human activity. Those findings have been disputed.

California Sen. Kamala Harris also had a tweet for Pruitt: "It's telling when you're at odds with @NASA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and science generally."

Gina McCarthy, the last EPA administrator, also weighed in, saying, "The world of science is about empirical evidence, not beliefs. When it comes to climate change, the evidence is robust and overwhelmingly clear that the cost of inaction is unacceptably high."

Ben Santer, a climate researcher at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California, said Pruitt's comment on CNBC was flat wrong.

"The scientific community has studied this issue for decades. The consensus message from many national and international assessments of the science is pretty simple: Natural factors can't explain the size or patterns of observed warming," he said in a statement to Climate Nexus, a communications firm that focuses on climate change and clean energy.