Tepper’s long on European equities, short on US bonds approach is correct: Barings

Amid the political uncertainty in Europe and expectations of a stronger U.S. economy, David Tepper's approach to go long on European equities and short on U.S. bonds is right, an investment director told CNCB on Thursday.

American hedge fund manager David Tepper told CNBC on Wednesday that once the French election is out of the way, there's nothing else to worry about in Europe. This is despite a federal election in Germany and a potential general election in Italy.

"If we are short U.S. bonds we are betting on a stronger economy here. That's the bet. So we are betting on strength one way or the other here, strength around the world in one way or the another," Tepper said.

"The only thing on the horizon, different things can happen, hopefully nothing happens political but different things can happen in France. But once you get through it, there's nothing else in the year. You'll have smooth sailing. The German election is just upside to me," Tepper said.