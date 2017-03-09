Exxon Mobil this week announced a $20 billion spending program to expand its manufacturing capacity along the Gulf Coast, including some previously announced investment. The announcement came at CERAWeek.

President Donald J. Trump tweeted congratulations on Exxon's investment and promise of jobs. But the petrochemical renaissance has been building for several years. Trump's policy may unleash more if it results in the creation of pipelines and other infrastructure.

"The U.S. has gone from a shale gas boom to a petrochemical boom," said Scott Sheffield, CEO of Pioneer Natural Resources. While natural gas industry experts discussed the outlook for a long period of low gas prices at the conference, the petrochemical industry described what only can be viewed as a boom in an industry that had been declining in the United States.

Fitterling said there was a wave of plants that started construction back in the 2012 time frame, and between 2017 and 2018, there will be approximately $50 billion of that total $160 billion of capacity up and running. These are all downstream petrochemical plants, including ethylene facilities, propylene facilities and all the downstream products associated with them. Another wave of plants — some that started and some that were a little bit delayed and slid out to the 2019 time frame — represent another $12 billion, Fitterling said. There are more than 20 big projects and other smaller ones, all which should be completed by 2023.

Another wave of new capacity will be planned after that, Fitterling said. There are estimates that the planned investment could generate 70,000 to 80,000 direct jobs.

"Between 2000 and 2010 we were actually shutting down U.S. petrochemical plants, but shale has allowed the U.S. industry to come back," said Dave Witte, IHS Markit senior vice president of oil markets, midstream, downstream and chemicals. Witte said not only is the petrochemical industry attracted to the United States but it's likely related businesses in plastics could begin to open facilities in the United States.