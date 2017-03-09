Wall Street expected to open little changed; awaits data and ECB decision

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a relatively flat open on Thursday morning as traders eyed data, earnings and any news out of Europe, where the Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) is meeting.

On the data front, initial jobless claims are set to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET, with import and export prices also set to come out at the same time.

In Europe, the pan European Stoxx 600 Index was around 0.20 percent lower on Thursday morning.



The ECB is set to announce its monetary policy decision at 7:45 a.m. ET, with ECB President Mario Draghi due to give a press conference soon after.

On the earnings front, Staples is set to report before the bell, while El Pollo Loco is among companies set to report after the bell.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $53.23 a barrel on Thursday morning, up 0.23 percent, while U.S. crude was around $50.32 a barrel, up 0.08 percent.