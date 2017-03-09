Watch: White House's Spicer gives briefing as Trump insists Obamacare repeal is 'coming along great'

[The stream is slated to start at 12:45 p.m., ET. Please refresh the player above if you do not see it at that time.]



White House press secretary Sean Spicer holds his daily briefing on Thursday afternoon as Republicans try to rally support for their plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Parts of the plan have faced resistance from pockets of the Republican Party and key conservative interest groups. The concerns raise doubts over whether the bill as written can get a majority vote in the Senate, a chamber in which the GOP holds 52 of 100 seats.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump tweeted that health-care reform is "coming along great" despite "what you hear in the press." He added that it will end "in a beautiful picture."