Choosing a mattress sounds simple, but for some it can be a nightmare. The sheer range of prices and the number of options can be daunting.

It's one reason why mattress startup Casper sells just one model in all six standard sizes—to help simplify the buying experience. Prices range from $550 for a twin up to $1,150 for a king size.

Last week, the company's chief explained to CNBC why he felt the pain of consumers overwhelmed by the task of finding a new bed.

"Buying a mattress in a mattress store ranks as one of the worst consumer experiences still in existence," Casper CEO and co-founder Philip Krim told CNBC's "On the Money" in an interview. His company has positioned itself as a disruptor in an industry that sees an estimated $14 billion in annual turnover, according to data from IBIS World.



"Laying on a mattress in your street clothes for fifteen seconds and making a decision if it's right for you, it's kind of perverse. People hate that," Krim said. "They hate that a commissioned sales person is going to stand over you and try to sell you something," he added.

When Krim and his partners launched the online startup in 2014, he said they knew that "if we wanted to offer a great experience, we had to allow customers to avoid the store and let you peruse and learn about the products online."

For that reason, Casper offers free shipping, delivering a mattresses compressed in a box within 2-5 business days that can be tried free for 100 days.



"We also believe the only way to know if a mattress is right for you is to try it at home," Krim said. If a client doesn't like the mattress, the company will pick it up and donate or recycle it.

Less choice, more comfort