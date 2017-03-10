Health-care overhaul isn't going to slow down tax reform, chief GOP tax writer says

The "big fear" is that health-care overhaul is going to stall the Republican's tax reform plan, but chief Republican tax writer Rep. Kevin Brady told CNBC on Friday that's not going to happen.



"We're running parallel tracks in the House, in the Ways and Means Committee. We know the importance of both," the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee said in an interview with "Power Lunch."

"This health care needs to get done. It is a big drag on the economy. We do need to resolve it and put back the market reforms but it's not slowing us down on tax reform."

President Donald Trump and Republicans have said that replacing Obamacare is going to be their first order of business.

However, there has been opposition on both sides of the aisle to the GOP's health-care bill, introduced Monday. That has some concerned the tax bill will get delayed.