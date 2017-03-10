VISIT CNBC.COM

Money

Money

Here's how much you have to earn to be in the 1% in the wealthiest US cities

Scott Barbour | Getty Images

Just how much do the wealthiest of the wealthy earn? In the Jackson, Wyoming metro area, you have to make a minimum of $1.65 million a year to be in the one percent, whereas in the New York, New York metro area you need to pull in $672,795.

The Jackson metro area includes Teton County, Wyoming, which has been called a playground for the rich. Among its wealthy residents are Dick Cheney and Wal-Mart heiress Christy Walton.

The numbers come from the Economic Policy Institute (EPI), which examines income inequality across U.S. states and cities and published its findings in a 2016 report. It presents the highest income thresholds required to be part of the top one percent by metropolitan area.

Read on to see how you stack up in these 15 cities.

15. New York, New York

Annual income required to be in the top 1%:﻿ $672,795

View of skyline and commercial real estate in New York City.
Roberto Machado Noa | LightRocket | Getty Images
View of skyline and commercial real estate in New York City.

14. Dickinson, North Dakota

Annual income required to be in the top 1%: $674,032

13. Edwards, Colorado

Annual income required to be in the top 1%: $680,688

12. Boulder, Colorado

Annual income required to be in the top 1%: $683,648

Boulder, Colorado
Pedro Szekely | Flickr
Boulder, Colorado

11. Hailey, Idaho

Annual income required to be in the top 1%: $690,535

10. Boston, Massachusetts

Annual income required to be in the top 1%: $701,776

9. Key West, Florida

Annual income required to be in the top 1%: $773,711

Key West, Florida
Roman Boed | Flickr
Key West, Florida

8. San Francisco, California

Annual income required to be in the top 1%: $785,946

7. Midland, Texas

Annual income required to be in the top 1%: $885,806

6. Naples, Florida

Annual income required to be in the top 1%: $959,229

Venetian Bay, Naples, Florida
Anne Rippy | Getty Images

5. San Jose, California

Annual income required to be in the top 1%: $964,238

4. Williston, North Dakota

Annual income required to be in the top 1%: $1,066,541

3. Summit Park, Utah

Annual income required to be in the top 1%: $1,206,863

Park City, Utah
max hahaha | Flickr
Park City, Utah

2. Bridgeport, Connecticut

Annual income required to be in the top 1%: $1,390,965

1. Jackson, Wyoming

Annual income required to be in the top 1%: $1,650,902

Become rich by doing what the rich do
How rich people save   
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...