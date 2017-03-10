Here's how much you have to earn to be in the 1% in the wealthiest US cities

Just how much do the wealthiest of the wealthy earn? In the Jackson, Wyoming metro area, you have to make a minimum of $1.65 million a year to be in the one percent, whereas in the New York, New York metro area you need to pull in $672,795.

The Jackson metro area includes Teton County, Wyoming, which has been called a playground for the rich. Among its wealthy residents are Dick Cheney and Wal-Mart heiress Christy Walton.

The numbers come from the Economic Policy Institute (EPI), which examines income inequality across U.S. states and cities and published its findings in a 2016 report. It presents the highest income thresholds required to be part of the top one percent by metropolitan area.

Read on to see how you stack up in these 15 cities.

15. New York, New York

Annual income required to be in the top 1%:﻿ $672,795