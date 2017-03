"I take pride in making as few decisions as possible. When you get to real scale, most of my job is just vision."

That bought Hastings the opportunity to restore goodwill at times when he has goofed, especially when it guessed wrong about what would happen when it split the company into essentially separate services for DVD subscriptions and streaming. The company missed earnings forecasts badly in mid-2011, and the stock tanked — but investors gave Hastings time to rebuild, and shares recovered by 2013. They have risen 14-fold from the bottom.

The process was helped along by Hastings' public candor about what went wrong: "Qwikster became a symbol of Netflix not listening,'' he said. How honest was Hastings? He told the press that the idea for Qwikster — the ill-fated name planned for the separate DVD business — came to him while in a hot tub with a friend. (The friend thought it was a terrible idea, so Hastings was also clearly right about the "not listening" part.)