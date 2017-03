Sadly, Americans' understanding of retirement is "worse than this survey shows," said Annamaria Lusardi, academic director of George Washington University's Global Financial Literacy Excellence Center. For example, only 47 percent of people ages 51 to 61 have ever tried to figure out how much they may need in retirement, according to research from Lusardi and her colleagues.



To be fair, "[Fidelity's] questions are complicated. Most people don't even have the basic knowledge of personal finance," Lusardi said. She and Wharton economist Olivia Mitchell found fewer than one-third of people age 50 and older that they surveyed could answer three simple questions about compound interest, inflation and the benefits of diversification.

It's easy to make fun of retirement dunces. But can you do any better? Here are the questions Fidelity asked people and their answers: