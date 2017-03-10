My fear is Trump is a great showman, but doesn't know how to govern: Former Biden advisor

President Donald Trump may have been a great campaigner, but that doesn't necessarily translate into success in the Oval Office, economist Jared Bernstein told CNBC on Friday.

"My fear is that Donald Trump is a great showman … but he doesn't know how to govern," the former economic policy advisor to Vice President Joe Biden said in an interview with "Power Lunch."



"It actually takes a fair amount of work to get stuff done and really they haven't done anything yet," said Bernstein, a senior fellow at the Center on Budge and Policy Priorities and a CNBC contributor.

Tony Fratto, deputy press secretary under President George W. Bush, disagrees.

"We're not in the legislative process yet," Fratto, partner at consulting firm Hamilton Place Strategies and a CNBC contributor, told "Power Lunch."

"That's where things tend to get not so efficient."

He thinks the more important issue is the record for Republican-led accomplishments and said Trump's partnership with the party will be crucial to their success.

"They'll be judged way more on competency. Are they getting the things done that they intended to get," Fratto said.