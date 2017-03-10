Nonfarm payrolls increased by 235,000 in February and the unemployment rate was 4.7 percent in the first full month of President Donald Trump's term, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday.

Average hourly earnings increased by a healthy 2.8 percent on an annualized basis.

Construction led the way, growing by 58,000, the most in almost a decade, while manufacturing also posted strong gains with 28,000 new jobs.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had expected the economy to add 190,000 jobs and the unemployment rate to tick down to 4.7 percent. That contrasts with to the upwardly revised January numbers of 238,000 new positions and an unemployment rate of 4.8 percent.