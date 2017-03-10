The total of employed Americans surged by 447,000 to 152.5 million, the highest ever.
Friday's BLS report sets the stage for next week's Fed meeting, at which the Federal Open Market Committee is widely expected to approve a quarter-point hike in its target rate to 0.75 percent to 1 percent.
"Hard to see any negative signs in this report," said Tony Bedikian, head of global markets for Citizens Bank. "This should put the Fed strongly on the table for next week's potential tightening."
Stock market futures moved higher following the jobs report, indicating a gain approaching 100 points for the Dow at the open, though government bond yields edged lower.
"The market may begin to think about four hikes this year instead of three," Canally added.
The closely watched labor force participation rate edged higher to 63 percent, its best showing since March 2016. A broader view of unemployment that includes discouraged workers and those holding part-time jobs for economic reasons dropped to 9.2 percent, its lowest level since April 2008.
Other areas of job gains were professional and business services (37,000), private educational services (29,000), health care (27,000) and mining (8,000).
Retail saw a decline of 26,000.
The job gains skewed toward full-time, which added 326,000 new positions, while there were 149,000 new part-time jobs, according to data in the household survey.
Those counted as not in the labor force declined by 176,000 to 94.2 million. The civilian labor force grew by 340,000 to just over 160 million.
Get the market reaction here.