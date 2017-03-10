Wall Street expected to open little changed; investors eye jobs report

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a mixed open on Friday morning as traders eyed a crucial jobs report ahead of a probable U.S. interest rate hike next week.



On the data front, Tuesday will see nonfarm payrolls, unemployment rate and average hourly wages for February released at 8.30 a.m ET with the Federal budget scheduled at 14.00 p.m ET.

Market expectations for an interest rate rise next week have skyrocketed in recent weeks amid hawkish Fed rhetoric and solid economic data. According to the CME Group's FedWatch tool, March rate hike expectations were at 90.8 percent. The Federal Open Market Committee meeting is scheduled for March 14-15.



On the earnings front, The Buckle and Vail Resorts are scheduled to report before the bell.



In Europe, the pan-European Stoxx-600 index was around 0.39 percent higher on Friday morning. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite in China closed 0.13 percent lower, while the Nikkei in Japan closed 1.48 percent higher.



In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $52.57 a barrel on Friday morning, up 0.65 percent, while U.S. crude was around $49.68 a barrel, up 0.83 percent.

Oil prices edged higher on Friday after hitting its lowest level in three months in the previous session over lingering concerns regarding global oversupply.

—CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.