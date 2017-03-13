We found a banking analyst who thinks Preet Bharara 'should be hung by his heels'

No surprise Trump would want Bharara out: Pro 6 Hours Ago | 01:40

Not everyone in the financial world is all broken up over President Donald Trump forcing former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara out of office.

Since Trump fired him over the weekend, Bharara, who ran the Southern District office in New York, has been lionized for his efforts to clean up Wall Street after the financial crisis. Businessman Ken Langone, hardly a Wall Street hater, told CNBC on Monday said Bharara's next stop should be to run for governor or mayor.

That's not how widely followed banking analyst Dick Bove feels — not by a long shot.

Instead, Bove sees Bharara as part of a cabal that unfairly bullied banks into paying large settlements or face criminal prosecution. Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Friday told Bharara and 45 other holdover U.S. attorneys to resign.

That change in personnel, Bove said, will be welcome.



