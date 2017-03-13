Real estate mogul: First-time homeowners should use this trick to live for free

When it comes to buying a home, people have strong opinions: One camp says not prioritizing homeownership is "the single biggest mistake millennials are making," while the other says houses are "traps that prevent people from ever having enough."

Real estate mogul and host of CNBC's "The Deed" Sidney Torres offers young people a third way. "If you're buying your first home, I think it's very very important that you look for something where you can have a 'double' — where you can live on one side and rent the other," he says.

In New Orleans, where Torres is from and currently resides, this type of property is called a "shotgun double," he tells CNBC, where you split your home and collect rent: "So essentially you're living, kind of, for free."