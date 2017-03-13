Man vs. machine: How to figure out if you should use a robo-advisor

The financial advice business is moving to a cyborg model, merging man and machine. For instance, Betterment, a standalone robo-advisor with $8 billion in assets under management, and Charles Schwab are adding human financial advisors to their online advice services.

"I think what we are seeing is a convergence," said Scott Smith, a director at Cerulli who focuses on investor behavior and advisory relationships.

Many investors try robo-advisors and then take what they have learned to their financial advisors, according to Smith's research.

"It's like going on WebMD before you see your doctor," Smith said. "People still want their hands held and to be validated."

Not every robo-advisor is playing nice with human financial helpers. Wealthfront, which has $5.5 billion in assets under management, shuns the cyborg model and doesn't plan to offer human advice to its users.

"Young people would prefer to deal with software rather than people," said Andy Rachleff, Wealthfront's president and CEO. During recent periods of market turmoil, such as when stocks reacted to the U.K.'s Brexit vote, Wealthfront clients barely changed their account activity, he said.

Rachleff may have a point about millennials. In Capital One Investing's survey, people in that generation were the least likely to say they wanted to speak with an advisor during turbulent markets, with 69 percent of millennials preferring human guidance during a downturn compared to 75 percent of Generation X and 74 percent for baby boomers.

Wealthfront plans to keep going against the crowd of robo-advisors adding human helpers. The company recently launched its Path service, which aims to connect all of a user's financial accounts to offer them a free comprehensive retirement plan without human guidance.

But don't expect machines to replacement the human touch anytime soon.

"The most important thing people look for in a financial advisor is that they are patient and that they feel like their advisor listens to them," Varas said. "People want a live financial professional and they're willing to pay for it."

