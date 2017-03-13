Mark Zuckerberg says he learned more from a hobby than he did at Harvard

Mark Zuckerberg may be one of the most influential tech and business leaders on the planet today, but when he started out he was just another college student with a hobby.



That side project, a small social media website for Harvard University students, is now a global company that brought in more than $27 billion in revenue last year.

Thought it would be unreasonable to think that every professional's extracurricular pursuit will become the next Facebook, Zuckerberg says that having a side project is one of the most important things young professionals can do.

"At Facebook we often ask [job candidates], 'What is something that you've built that is outside of the jobs you've done?'" Zuckerberg says, speaking at a town-hall event at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University that was broadcast on Facebook Live.

"Often that's one of the best ways people can show passion and leadership," he says.