U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson reportedly used an alias e-mail address in climate change discussions during his time as Exxon Mobil chairman and chief executive, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Tillerson used a pseudonym — Wayne Tracker — from 2008 to 2015, but Exxon failed to disclose that detail, the Journal reported late on Monday, citing New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman's office.

Schneiderman is investigating whether the energy giant falsified its understanding of climate change to the public, the Journal said.

The State Department did not immediately respond to CNBC's email request sent outside office hours.

Read the full story here.

—Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.