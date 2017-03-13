The Scottish leader said she expected a referendum to take place sometime between fall next year and spring 2019.

In a speech in Edinburgh, the First Minister said that the language of partnership from the United Kingdom had "gone completely" in relation to Scotland's view on Brexit.

"Scotland stands at a hugely important crossroads," she told reporters in Edinburgh.

"On the eve of Article 50 being triggered, not only is there no U.K.-wide agreement on the way ahead – the U.K. government has not moved even an inch in pursuit of compromise and agreement.



"All of our efforts at compromise have been met with a brick wall of intransigence."

Scotland voted 62% to 38% to remain in Europe, but as it currently exists as part of the United Kingdom would be forced to leave the European Union.

Sturgeon told reporters that she would take steps to make sure Scotland would have the right choose whether to become an independent country.

"I will continue to stand up for Scotland's interests during the process of Brexit negotiations," she said.

"But I will take the steps necessary now to make sure that Scotland will have a choice at the end of this process – a choice of whether to follow the U.K. to a hard Brexit, or to become an independent country able to secure a real partnership of equals with the rest of the U.K. and our own relationship with Europe."

Sturgeon said she was not turning back on further discussions should UK government change its mind.

In 2014, Scotland voted to remain a member of the United Kingdom but Sturgeon said that she believed she could win a new independence vote and that the EU would "accept and respect" such a result.