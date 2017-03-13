Singapore's surprise property moves applauded by businesses

Singapore eases property curbs for the first time since 2009 21 Hours Ago | 02:05

Singapore's largest listed property firm is broadly welcoming revisions to the city-state's property cooling measures after more than 3 years of sinking prices.

"Together with the government's policies to support population and economic growth, such measures will help to ensure a stable property market and healthy demand for new homes in the long term," said Wen Khai Meng, CEO of CapitaLand Singapore, in a Monday email to CNBC.

The company is South East Asia's biggest property developer and manages a global asset portfolio worth 78 billion Singapore dollars ($55.1 billion). Its stock has risen more than 22 percent year-to-date.

"We believe that projects with excellent locations and transportation connectivity, good range of facilities, proximity to shopping malls and established amenities, and a reasonable pricing will continue to attract buyers," he added.

The comments come after policymakers surprised the sector by detailing a series of "calibrated adjustments" to the Seller's Stamp Duty (SSD) and Total Debt Services Ratio (TDSR) — relaxing regulations in a bid to stabilize a market that has seen house prices decline for 13 consecutive quarters.

The government had indicated a reluctance to curb its cooling measures in the past and the rapid roll out of the reforms appeared to catch major firms and investors off guard.

CapitaLand President and CEO Lim Ming Yan said in a February interview that "there is no compelling reason for the government at this point to make major changes" to property curbs, suggesting an expected continuation of the policy.