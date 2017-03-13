Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway mocked for spy 'microwaves' claims

Senior White House advisor Kellyanne Conway was mocked via social media after she claimed that surveillance could be done with "microwaves that turn into cameras."

In an interview with New Jersey's The Record newspaper Sunday, Conway said the government has many options available to conduct surveillance against citizens beyond wiretapping.

"There are many ways to surveil each other," Conway told the newspaper. "You can surveil someone through their phones, certainly through their television sets — any number of ways."

Conway told ABC on Monday she had no evidence for this and wasn't making a suggestion in regard to Trump Tower.

President Donald Trump claimed earlier this month that former President Barack Obama ordered a wiretap on him before the November election. Trump has given no evidence to back the claim, and bipartisan members of Congress have cast doubts on it.

Conway was ridiculed on Twitter after her comments.

— The Associated Press and CNBC's Jacob Pramuk contributed to this report.