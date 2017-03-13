President Donald Trump's firing of U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara may work out well for Rupert Murdoch, as Bharara's office is in the middle of a high-profile probe into the media mogul's Fox News division, New York Magazine reports.

The publication's sources say the U.S attorney for the Southern District of New York is looking into "a number of potential crimes, including whether Fox News executives broke laws by allegedly obtaining journalists' phone records or committed mail and wire fraud by hiding financial settlements paid to women who accused Roger Ailes of sexual harassment."

Fox News did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNBC.

According to The New York Times, the personal lawyer for former Fox News chief Roger Ailes, Marc Mukasey, is one of the attorneys on Trump's shortlist to succeed Bharara. New York Magazine reached out to Mukasey to ask if, given the position, he would recuse himself from the Fox News probe.

"I have no comment," Mukasey told the magazine. Read more at New York Magazine.





