The monthly projections have been marching steadily higher since December, the same month 11 oil exporters agreed to join production cuts led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in a bid balance an oversupplied crude market.

The Permian Basin, of west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, once again accounts for the lion's share of the production gains. EIA expects drillers to raise production by 70,000 barrels a day in April.

Drillers in the Eagle Ford region of southeast Texas are pumping more, as well. The region is set to increase output by 28,000 barrels a day next month, EIA said. In its last forecast, Eagle Ford producers were seen upping production by 14,000 barrels a day.

Production growth is expected to decline in April in Colorado's Niobrara region, to 11,000 barrels a day. Production in North Dakota's Bakken Shale is seen declining by 10,000 barrels per day.

The EIA data forecasts recent and near-term drilling activity in seven major oil-producing regions that have driven about 90 percent of U.S. output growth in recent years.

Drillers in those regions inject water, minerals and chemicals into wells to fracture shale rock and release oil and gas. Producers scaled back this expensive method, called hydraulic fracturing or fracking, during an oil price downturn that began in 2014.