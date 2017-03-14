Chinese Premier Li Keqiang: It's time to stop talking about a China hard landing

Speaking at the conclusion of the nation's annual 'Two Sessions' meetings, Li said that Beijing and Washington should strengthen dialogue to resolve differences and achieve common ground on trade relations. "China doesn't want to see a trade war with the U.S.," Li said.



His remarks come ahead of scheduled talks between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping next month. The summit would be Trump's latest attempt to ameliorate bilateral ties after he criticized the Asian giant on a range of issues, including currency, North Korea and the South China Sea.

The bilateral relationship is also in close focus as Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrives in Asia this week. The former Exxon executive will touch down in Beijing on Saturday, where he is expected to build a framework for talks ahead of Trump and Xi's meeting.

In a potential reference to Trump's controversial stance on free trade, Li said Beijing supported globalization and is committed to opening up its economy.

"All countries must work together on global trade," Li said, noting that Beijing will participate in regional free-trade pacts. China has, in fact, already joined trade talks with member states of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) in Chile this week.

Li was speaking at the conclusion of two major Chinese political events that were closely followed by global markets: the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and the National People's Congress (NPC).