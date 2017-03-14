Chinese Premier Li Keqiang: It's time to stop talking about a China hard landing

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang stressed the need for healthy Sino-U.S. relations and reiterated the domestic economy's stability at a news conference on Wednesday.
Speaking at the conclusion of the nation's annual 'Two Sessions' meetings, Li said that Beijing and Washington should strengthen dialogue to resolve differences and achieve common ground on trade relations. "China doesn't want to see a trade war with the U.S.," Li said.
His remarks come ahead of scheduled talks between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping next month. The summit would be Trump's latest attempt to ameliorate bilateral ties after he criticized the Asian giant on a range of issues, including currency, North Korea and the South China Sea.
The bilateral relationship is also in close focus as Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrives in Asia this week. The former Exxon executive will touch down in Beijing on Saturday, where he is expected to build a framework for talks ahead of Trump and Xi's meeting.
In a potential reference to Trump's controversial stance on free trade, Li said Beijing supported globalization and is committed to opening up its economy.
"All countries must work together on global trade," Li said, noting that Beijing will participate in regional free-trade pacts. China has, in fact, already joined trade talks with member states of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) in Chile this week.
Li was speaking at the conclusion of two major Chinese political events that were closely followed by global markets: the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and the National People's Congress (NPC).
The CPPCC, the mainland's top political advisory body, is branded as a type of consultative democracy, in which the body's 2,200 members, who come from various private-sector and cultural backgrounds, share suggestions with policymakers. The NPC, meanwhile, is a meeting of China's parliament, in which 3,000 delegates review the government's annual work report, draft provisions of civil law and release economic blueprints.
This year's work report, presented on March 5, set the nation's 2017 gross domestic product (GDP) target at 6.5 percent, below 2016's year goal of between 6.5 and 7 percent.
Li defended the 2017 target on Wednesday, saying the figure was not low and will not be easy to meet amid domestic and external risks. But the country still plenty of policy tools at its disposal and will push ahead with reforms, he added.
"It's time to stop talking about a China economic hard landing."
Pressure to create more jobs will be big this year, he said, warning that Beijing would not allow mass unemployment. Economists have long warned of job cuts as the country embarks on supply-side structural reforms, such as slashing overcapacity in steel and coal industries as well as reducing real-estate inventories.
In regards to local financial markets, Beijing is fully aware of threats in China's financial system, Li said, adding that the sector was generally stable, with no systemic risks.
On the topic of Asian geopolitics, Li said tensions in the Korean peninsula could lead to conflict, referring to North Korea's latest missile launches. Dialogue is key to easing tensions, Li noted. "Nobody wants to see chaos on their doorstep."
China traditionally has been North Korea's biggest trading partner and main source of aid but it recently suspended North Korean coal imports to comply with international sanctions.