Trump and his attorney general are freaking out the $7 billion pot industry

The cannabis industry could be in for a serious buzz kill.



Marijuana dispensaries and manufacturers are increasingly worried that the Trumpadministration will crack down on enforcement of federal laws that ban growing and selling marijuana — reversing the president's stance during his campaign and potentially upending what has become a $7 billion market. The anxiety was sparked by surprise comments from White House spokesman Sean Spicer last month that the government would likely step up its enforcement of drug laws.



Shortly afterward, Attorney General Jeff Sessions told a conference of state attorneys general that he is "dubious" about the benefits of pot. He reiterated those concerns in an interview with conservative radio talk show host Hugh Hewitt last week.



"Marijuana is against federal law, and that applies in states where they may have repealed their own anti-marijuana laws. So yes, we will enforce law in an appropriate way nationwide," Sessions said. "It's not possible for the federal government, of course, to take over everything the local police used to do in a state that's legalized it. And I'm not in favor of legalization of marijuana. I think it's a more dangerous drug than a lot of people realize."

