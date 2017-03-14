Futures point to lower open on Wall Street; Fed meeting in focus

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Tuesday morning as traders awaited fresh economic data and eyed a probable March rate hike.



On the data front, Tuesday will see National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) survey results for February at 6.00 a.m ET with Producer Price Index (PPI) data for the month previous scheduled for 8.30 a.m ET.

The Federal Open Market Committee begins its two-day meeting on Tuesday as the market anticipated the Fed to raise interest rates for just the third time in 10 years.



On the earnings front, Volkswagen, HD Supply Holdings and DSW are all scheduled to report before the bell. China Lodging Group and Fogo de Chao are both due to report after the market close.



In Europe, the pan-European Stoxx-600 index was around 0.23 percent lower on Tuesday morning. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite in China closed 0.05 percent higher, while the Nikkei in Japan closed 0.12 percent lower.



In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $51.48 a barrel on Tuesday morning, up 0.25 percent, while U.S. crude was around $48.51 a barrel, up 0.23 percent.

Oil prices hovered near three-month lows on Tuesday as investors eyed economic data which could provide further evidence as to whether a supply overhang persisted in the global market.