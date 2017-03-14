Increasingly hysterical comments from Turkey's Erdogan are unacceptable: Netherlands PM

Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte told CNBC on Tuesday that Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was "totally off the mark" when he recently compared the Dutch to Nazis and had behaved in an "increasingly hysterical" manner.

Erdogan had denounced the Netherlands as "Nazi remnants" on Saturday after the Dutch administration withdrew its permission for Turkey's foreign minister and family affairs minister to attend rallies in the country. Turkey's president has since suspended diplomatic relations with Amsterdam.

"When something happens like last Saturday, we have to take a stance (and) we have to draw a line and say this is unacceptable," Rutte told CNBC as he campaigned to maintain his premiership ahead of the Dutch general election on Wednesday.

"We will never negotiate under the threat of sanctions."



Turkey is due to hold a referendum on April 16 on whether to extend the presidential powers available to Erdogan and the support from Turkish citizens based in other EU countries, such as the Netherlands, is viewed as critical by the president.

Therefore, the decision by Rutte's government to revoke its permission for Turkish officials to attend rallies in the Netherlands sparked a ferocious response from Ankara.

In a speech televised on Tuesday, Erdogan used the Srebrenica massacre, in which Dutch troops failed to prevent a mass execution, to further escalate the dispute between the two nations.

"I have to say that the President of Turkey today is in (an) increasingly hysterical way talking about the Netherlands. He has now made a historical and unwise remark about Srebrenica which is totally off the mark and which is totally untrue," Rutte added.