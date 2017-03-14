The 11 non-U.S. countries who signed on to the Trans-Pacific Partnership should realize that the trade pact can survive without buy-in from Washington, and that Japan could lead the way, an expert from the Asian Trade Centre said Wednesday.



"If you look at what the U.S. committed in the TPP, the reality is they did very little, in part because the U.S. market is already open," Deborah Kay Elms, executive director at the Asian Trade Centre, told CNBC.



She explained that through the U.S.-brokered trade pact, the U.S. pushed all 11 other countries – Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Vietnam and Singapore – to open their markets for American companies.



The reality is the other members would still have good access to each other's markets if the deal were enacted, even with the U.S. removed from the equation, Elms said.