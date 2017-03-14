JPMorgan's Dimon: Repatriation will create 'QE4'-like stimulus

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon thinks there could be another stimulus coming to the market — but it wouldn't come directly from government.
Speaking on Tuesday to reporters on behalf of the Business Roundtable, an advocacy group Dimon currently chairs, he said the act of repatriating corporate cash held outside the U.S. back into the country would spur substantial economic growth, regardless of how companies use those funds.
"If all companies did [with repatriated funds] was pay dividends and buy back stock, think of that as QE4 ... and far cheaper, in my opinion," Dimon said, comparing the stimulative effect to that of the Federal Reserve's multiyear monetary easing. "The shareholder will decide what to do with it. It's not like it disappears after that. It is fuel to the system."