JPMorgan's Dimon: Repatriation will create 'QE4'-like stimulus

Dimon warned that putting restrictions on how repatriated funds could be used might preclude the U.S. from economic activity that would remain abroad instead.

"That money that isn't brought back is going to be reinvested in a foreign country, in a plant or acquisition, which has been happening, and never to return," he said.

Moody's estimated untaxed profits overseas would reach $1.77 trillion at the end of 2016, up from $1.68 trillion at the end of 2015.



The Trump administration has a clear desire to bring that money back home, though it's unclear to what extent companies would take advantage of a one-time holiday. Goldman Sachs' chief equity strategist, David Kostin, estimated some $200 billion would be repatriated, with about $150 billion used for corporate buybacks.

Both parties in Congress have sought to bring that money back to the U.S., but they disagree on what program it should fund: Democrats have sought to use a one-time repatriation holiday to fund infrastructure plans; a current House Republican tax plan uses the funds from repatriation to cover lower rates across the board.

Business Roundtable surveyed its 200 CEO members on which single policy would have the most pro-growth effect on their business. Tax reform was the overwhelming result.