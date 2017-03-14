Many Trump voters would pay a lot more for health insurance under Trumpcare bill

People in the big Trump states could end up paying thousands more for insurance under their candidate's preferred health-care plan.

The top GOP bill to repeal and replace Obamacare would lead to people in states that voted heavily for President Donald Trump getting disproportionately less in the way of financial aid for their insurance plans than they now do under the Affordable Care Act.

Those states also would be likely to contribute more than their fair share to the 24 million additional people projected by the Congressional Budget Office to become uninsured by 2016 under the Republican proposal.

That outcome would be ironic, given the fact that many Trump voters currently enrolled in Obamacare have been critical of what they currently pay for insurance and have expressed hope that Trump would lower their coverage costs.

An analysis by the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities shows that the among the 39 states that use the federal Obamacare marketplace HealthCare.gov, the 10 states whose residents would lose the most in financial aid under Trumpcare all gave their electoral votes to Trump

Leading those states is Alaska, where the difference between the average tax credit under Trumpcare would be $10,249 less than under Obamacare.

That is followed by North Carolina, where customers on Obamacare now would get an average tax credit that is $5,360 less under Trumpcare.

In South Dakota, which is 10th on the list, residents would get average tax credits that are $3,467 less than under Obamacare.

"Enrollees in 11 states would see their tax credits cut by more than half, and people in seven states — Alaska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Alabama, Nebraska, Wyoming and West Virginia — would face average credit reductions of more than $4,000," the center's analysis said.

"These steep cuts would greatly reduce the affordability of coverage and almost certainly increase the number of uninsured in those states."