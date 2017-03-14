OPEC's oil production ticks down in February as Saudis cut output more deeply

OPEC production fell in February as Saudi Arabia continued to compensate for other cartel members who have not yet achieved promised output cuts.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries produced a combined 31.96 million barrels a day last month, compared with 32.1 million barrels a day in January, according to secondary sources.

Output by the members that committed to cutting production late last year was 29.7 million barrels a day, compared with 29.9 million last month. Libya and Nigeria are exempt as they attempt to restore supply sidelined by internal conflict.

Iran is permitted to increase its pumping to a certain extent. The February figures showed it was producing about 17,000 barrels a day above that level.

Among the cartel members still pumping beyond promised levels are Iraq, OPEC's second largest producer, and the United Arab Emirates, which pumped 63,000 and 51,000 barrels a day above their quotas, respectively.

OPEC agreed in November to curb output by 1.2 million barrels a day in the first half of 2017 to reduce a global oversupply of crude oil. A group of 11 other exporters including Russia committed to reducing their total supply by 556,000 in December.

Saudi Arabia continues to provide the lion's share of cuts, and once again cut more deeply than required under the deal. It pumped 9.8 million barrels a day in February, below its 10.06 million barrel per day quota under the accord. That was even lower than its 9.87 million barrel a day output in January.

The united front OPEC members showed in the early days of the deal has begun to crack. Saudi Oil Minister Khalid Al-Falih warned last week at the CERAWeek by IHS Markit conference that the kingdom would not underwrite other producers' investments at its own expense.

Also during the conference, Iraqi Oil Minister Jabbar Ali Al-Luiebi said Baghdad could raise output to above 5 million barrels a day by the beginning of the second half.

OPEC ministers convened a last-minute conference at CERAWeek following those comments to reaffirm their commitment to the deal.