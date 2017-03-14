Rising rates will speed up the clock on retail's $3.7 billion time bomb

Times are about to get even more trying for the country's distressed retail chains, which have tripled in number over the past six years to reach their highest level since the Great Recession.

After years of low rates fueled a private equity "feasting" on retail firms, Moody's Investors Service says that 19 distressed companies have "well over" $3.7 billion in debt that matures over the next five years. Roughly 30 percent of that total is due by the end of next year.

Now, as revenues continue to tumble and debt maturities swell, these companies will soon be faced with another headwind: rising interest rates.

Though credit markets have so far remained strong, allowing many retailers to proactively refinance their debt, Moody's warns that rising U.S. interest rates could abruptly change those conditions. The Federal Reserve is expected to raise rates three times this year, with the first such move anticipated on Wednesday.

Already this year, companies including HH Gregg and The Wet Seal have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, as chains like Sears shutter 100-plus stores to shore up their finances.

"If interest rates do go up it's going to be harder for them to find more favorable options," Murali Gokki, a managing director in AlixPartners' retail practice, told CNBC. "The clock is ticking."

The 19 distressed retailers on Moody's list have already been pummeled by a confluence of headwinds, including fierce competition from Amazon, TJ Maxx and Zara. The growth of these chains has contributed to oversupply in the U.S., which started during a period of overexpansion in the 1990s. That, in turn, has caused many companies to compete on price.