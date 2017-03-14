Singapore bans ex-Goldman Sachs banker from finance industry for 1MDB links

Singapore's central bank imposed a 10-year industry ban on Tim Leissner, a former director of Goldman Sachs in the city state, for his involvement in the scandal-hit Malaysian state investment fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).



Under the prohibition order that took effect Monday, Leissner is not allowed to perform any regulated activities under Singapore's Securities and Futures Act and manage, directly or indirectly, any capital markets services firm in the country, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said in a statement.

MAS's move against Leissner had been telegraphed in 2016.

Leissner was a representative of Goldman Sachs Singapore from June 2002 to February 2016. He was a director from June 2007 to September 2011. He moved to Hong Kong in November 2011, but retained his representative status with the bank's Singapore arm until his resignation last year.