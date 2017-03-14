Three in ten UK bankers worry about consequences of speaking up, survey finds

Nearly three in ten bankers are worried about the negative consequences for them if they raised concerns to their managers, according to a survey conducted by UK-based Banking Services Board.

The survey that gathered responses from more than 28,000 staff members from 22 banks across the UK including names like Barclays, HSBC, RBS and Lloyds focused on balancing work standards and ethics in businesses.



The survey showed that only about 65 percent of employees agree that there is no conflict between their firm's stated values and the way the firm does business. However, 14 percent of those interviewed see such a conflict, with this being more marked in systemically important institutions.



"Of those employees who perceive a conflict, almost half also do not believe that senior leaders in their organization mean what they say (compared with the 19% of employees in general who do not believe that senior leaders mean what they say)," the survey added.

