Trump tax return form set to be revealed at 9pm ET

MSNBC's Rachel Maddow said Tuesday evening that her program had President Donald Trump's tax returns from 2005.
Maddow will be reporting on those returns, she said in a tweet, at 9 p.m. ET on MSNBC.
Maddow tweet: BREAKING: We've got Trump tax returns. Tonight, 9pm ET. MSNBC. (Seriously).
Maddow tweet 2: What we've got is from 2005... the President's 1040 form... details to come tonight 9PM ET, MSNBC.
Trump's tax returns have been an area of intense interest since he first announced his intention to run for the presidency. Despite decades of precedent, Trump refused to reveal his tax returns, claiming that he was unable to do so because of an audit by the Internal Revenue Service.
Soon after Maddow's announcement, the White House responded that Trump had paid $38 million in taxes on income of more than $150 million.
Trump, the White House said, had a responsibility "to pay no more tax than legally required."
And in response to the impending report, the White House charged that Maddow is "desperate for ratings," CNN reported.
Here's a statement from a White House spokesperson:
"Before being elected President, Mr. Trump was one of the most successful businessmen in the world with a responsibility to his company, his family and his employees to pay no more tax than legally required. That being said, Mr. Trump paid $38 million dollars even after taking into account large scale depreciation for construction, on an income of more than $150 million dollars, as well as paying tens of millions of dollars in other taxes such as sales and excise taxes and employment taxes and this illegally published return proves just that. Despite this substantial income figure and tax paid, it is totally illegal to steal and publish tax returns. The dishonest media can continue to make this part of their agenda, while the President will focus on his, which includes tax reform that will benefit all Americans."