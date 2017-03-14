Trump tax return form set to be revealed at 9pm ET

MSNBC's Rachel Maddow said Tuesday evening that her program had President Donald Trump's tax returns from 2005.

Maddow will be reporting on those returns, she said in a tweet, at 9 p.m. ET on MSNBC.

Trump's tax returns have been an area of intense interest since he first announced his intention to run for the presidency. Despite decades of precedent, Trump refused to reveal his tax returns, claiming that he was unable to do so because of an audit by the Internal Revenue Service.

Soon after Maddow's announcement, the White House responded that Trump had paid $38 million in taxes on income of more than $150 million.

Trump, the White House said, had a responsibility "to pay no more tax than legally required."

And in response to the impending report, the White House charged that Maddow is "desperate for ratings," CNN reported.

Here's a statement from a White House spokesperson: