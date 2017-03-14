Wedding or new home? How to plan for both

Nearly half of couples end up spending more than they planned to on their wedding, according to The Knot. That can have consequences for your home purchase if the purchase overlaps with your engagement or occurs shortly after the wedding.

"Your mortgage qualification is going to be largely based on your income, and your credit," said Keith Gumbinger, vice president at mortgage site HSH.com. "The last thing you want to do is disturb your credit in any way."

Taking on wedding-related debt could damage your credit score — and result in a higher interest rate on that mortgage, he said. High debt obligations or low available cash reserves (or both) can also influence what kind of mortgage you qualify for.

To keep costs in check, create a solid wedding budget. The Knot has an app that helps couples break down how much they can spend on various elements of the celebration, based on their overall budget, said Maxwell Cooper.

One of the quickest ways to save, overall? Trim the guest list, she said. Pick two or three elements of the wedding to focus on, and cut back on those expenses that have lower priority.

"Decide what is most important to you and your fiance," she said. "Try not to do it all."

