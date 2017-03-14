Wedding or new home? How to plan for both

Getting married and buying a home are two big milestones for young adults. If you want both, it's key to come up with a good financial plan.
It's not unusual to see young couples thinking about achieving both goals in short succession. Among those who married in 2016, the average groom was 31 and the average bride, 29, according to The Knot data. Zillow puts the average age of first-time homebuyers at 33 — and recently noted a surge in unmarried couples buying a home together.
But a wedding and a home can easily be competing goals for couples starting a life together. Average wedding costs hit a record high of $35,329 last year. That's roughly equivalent to a 20 percent down-payment on a $175,000 home.