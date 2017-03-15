Buzz Aldrin: 'You don't just go to Mars for a day and come back'

Virtual reality technology has struggled to break into the mainstream, as costly headsets and limited premium content have failed to spark consumer demand. Still, the technology is ubiquitous at South by Southwest this year, with more than 40 official VR events, including a VR competition, and panels on topics like funding VR content, VR in Hollywood and "love in a virtual/augmented age."

For Aldrin, presenting his ideas in virtual reality is just the first step in advancing interest in space travel. Perhaps more important is convincing the government that space exploration is a worthwhile venture, and working with private space companies to make his ideas a reality.

Last week, Aldrin met with vice president Mike Pence at the White House to "shape the space policy of our administration," according to a tweet from Mr. Pence. When asked whether he thinks the Trump administration will continue to invest in space, Aldrin said "I do… that number hopefully won't go down."

Aldrin said that while Congress is focused on doing "the same thing over and over," private companies like Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin are innovating in new ways.

"I think we will follow the lead of some advancing rocket engines that Blue Origin is coming along with," he said. Aldrin said he has been in touch with both Bezos and SpaceX founder Elon Musk "quite a bit recently," and said he and son are part of a study being done "to implement Elon Musk's plan to go to Mars."

When asked whether he thinks a mission to Mars will happen in the near future, Aldrin said there are still steps that must be taken first to make it affordable and sustainable. "You don't just go to Mars for a day and come back like we did with the moon," he said.



