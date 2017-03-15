Buzz Aldrin: 'You don't just go to Mars for a day and come back'

Pioneering astronaut Buzz Aldrin is best known for being the second man to step foot on the moon. Now, he's stepping into a new space -- virtual reality -- and hoping to inspire interest in space exploration and communicate his plan to send humans to Mars to this and future generations.
At the South by Southwest conference in Austin, Texas, the 87-year old former astronaut and engineer debuted his new VR experience, created by virtual reality company 8i, called "Cycling Pathways to Mars." The 10-minute immersive experience is being billed as "the first legacy virtual reality project," which guides users on a trip to the moon and the red planet.
In an interview with CNBC, Aldrin said virtual reality provides a "great experience of almost being there… and that's going to be wonderful for expressing a number of ideas." While Aldrin is excited about the technology as a teaching tool, he said VR is still "an individual participation," and admitted that his VR film likely won't reach mass audiences.