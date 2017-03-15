CFOs worldwide are concerned Trump’s policies will lead to a trade war with China

The protectionist approach of U.S. President Donald Trump is a source of concern for chief financial officers across the globe, according to a new survey conducted by CNBC.

Chief financial officers (CFOs) of the world's biggest companies were particularly concerned about the prospect of a trade war between the United States and China.

In the latest CNBC Global CFO Council survey, 23 percent of the respondents said they are very concerned that the new U.S. administration will provoke a trade war with China and 72 percent said they are somewhat concerned.

Even before taking on the role of president, Trump accused China of being a currency manipulator and threatened to impose a tariff as high as 45 percent on Chinese exports into the U.S.