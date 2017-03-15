Russia hacked Yahoo: DOJ charges

The Department of Justice indicted two Russian intelligence officers and two other people, in connection with a conspiracy to hack into Yahoo's networks.

The defendants, including two officers of the Russian Federal Security Service, Dmitry Dokuchaev and Igor Sushchin, were able to gain information about "millions of subscribers" at Yahoo, Google, and other webmail providers, the Justice Department said.

Dokuchaev and Sushchin paid co-conspirators Alexsey Belan and Karim Baratov to access email accounts, the Justice Department said. Acting Assistant Attorney General Mary McCord said that Belan is a "notorious" criminal hacker — one of the FBI's most wanted — known for hacking U.S. e-commerce companies.

Bloomberg first reported news that indictments were expected to come on Wednesday.

Yahoo disclosed two separate data breaches last year, both among the biggest in history. A 2013 attack revealed in December affected more than 1 billion user accounts. In a separate 2014 attack, disclosed in September, information was stolen from at least 500 million user accounts.

The Justice Department said Wednesday's indictment concerned at least 500 million Yahoo accounts for which account information was stolen and at least 30 million Yahoo accounts for which account contents.

"We are deeply grateful to the FBI for investigating these crimes and the DOJ for bringing charges against those responsible," Yahoo told CNBC in a statement.

Verizon agreed to buy Yahoo before the breaches were publicly disclosed. In February, Verizon cut $350 million from its purchase price for Yahoo. Earlier this month, Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer said she would forgo her annual bonus in the wake of the incidents.

Yahoo's top lawyer, Ronald Bell, resigned from the company, after the board of directors concluded that Yahoo's legal team did not sufficiently pursue information about the hacks.

McCord highlighted the efforts of Yahoo and Google, who cooperated with the investigation and worked "tirelessly."

"When you are going against the resources of a nation state, you cannot go it alone. You do not have to....We can put the full capabilities of the United States behind you," McCord said.

— Reporting by NBC's Pete Williams. Written by CNBC's Anita Balakrishnan.

Yahoo's full statement:

