Euro-dollar may have seen its low: Expert

Prospects for the euro are looking up, with some financial experts forecasting the single currency will recover from its five-year slump.

The euro has struggled against the dollar in the last five years, losing lost around 19 percent of its value to the greenback.

However, Vincent Chaigneau, head of rates and FX strategy at Société Générale, reckons the euro-dollar trade may have seen its low point.

"All of the central banks are on the move. The BOJ (Bank of Japan and ECB (European Central Bank) used to be very dovish, less so now," he told CNBC's Street Signs on Wednesday.

"Clearly, the ECB, in particular, is getting much more upbeat about growth and I think, if we have no accidents with the French election, the balance of risk will shift to neutral and we think we get taper too in the autumn, so euro-dollar actually might have seen the low."