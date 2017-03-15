Google and Levi’s $350 smart jacket lets you control your phone with your sleeve

Wearable technology is set for its most literal incarnation with a new partnership between Google and clothing line Levi's.

From this fall, technology lovers will quite literally be able to wear their hearts on their sleeves, donning a new smart jacket which allows them to control their mobile device at the swipe of a cuff.

Users will be able to skip songs, use Google maps and make phone calls by brushing their sleeve.

The denim jacket, which will retail at $350, is the first of its kind and makes use of 'Project Jacquard' technology, which has been under development by Google since 2015.

The technology combines thin, metallic alloys with natural and synthetic yarns to create touch-sensitive interactive fabrics.

