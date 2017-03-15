House intelligence chair: 'I don't think there was an actual tap of Trump Tower'

Top lawmakers on the House Intelligence Committee have seen no evidence to support President Donald Trump's claim that Trump Tower was wiretapped ahead of the 2016 election, they said Wednesday.



"We don't have any evidence ... I don't think there was an actual tap of Trump Tower," committee chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., told reporters.

Ranking member Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., also said he had not seen information to support that accusation, which Trump made without citing evidence. Schiff said lawmakers will ask FBI Director James Comey about the issue during a March 20 public hearing on the investigation into Russian influence on the U.S. election.

Nunes and Schiff initially gave the Justice Department a Monday deadline to turn over any evidence backing the allegation, but it has asked for more time. Schiff said lawmakers still want the Justice Department to respond to their letter asking for information.

The White House previously asked Congress to add Trump's wiretapping claims to its ongoing probes into the extent of Russian influence on the 2016 U.S. election. The American intelligence community concluded that Moscow meddled, first aiming to harm then-candidate Hillary Clinton and then developing a preference for Trump.

The White House said earlier this week that the evidence would vindicate Trump for his claim made in a tweet earlier this month, though it has so far not provided any. Press secretary Sean Spicer appeared to say that Trump's "wiretapping" accusation could have meant broader surveillance activities that are not limited to a physical wiretap at Trump Tower.

Nunes said Wednesday that Trump's wiretapping claim, if taken literally, is wrong. But he added that he still wants to figure out if other surveillance took place, saying he wants more information on intercepted communications related to people associated with the Trump campaign, including former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.





Some lawmakers have raised concerns about the contacts between people associated with the Trump campaign and Russia, but Trump has called any suggestion of ties a politically-charged witch hunt.

The House committee will hold a public hearing on March 20 on its ongoing investigation into Russia's influence on the election. Nunes said Comey and National Security Agency Director Michael Rogers will attend the hearing.