Twitter is the 'worst stock you could own' in tech, says investor Calacanis

Twitter is the worst stock to own in technology: Calacanis 39 Mins Ago | 03:21

Twitter is the worst stock to own in the tech space, angel investor Jason Calacanis said on CNBC Wednesday.

Calacanis, a former Twitter booster, was harsh in his criticism of the company, saying that under CEO Jack Dorsey the company has seen slow growth and little innovation when it comes to new products.

He compared Twitter to several other social media networks, including Instagram — which has grown more than 50% — compared to Twitter, which has grown about 3% in the last fiscal year.

Calacanis also said the company is mismanaged, and the best solution would be to bring co-founder and CEO of Medium Evan Williams back in a key leadership role.