Now that the Fed has hiked rates, here's who will get hit first

If you're a borrower, you're going to pay, and if you're a saver, you're not going to get paid — such is the nature of interest rate hikes.

With the Federal Reserve raising its benchmark rate Wednesday, the effects will be immediate for some, not so much for others.

Those with revolving debt could see increases in their payments within 60 days. Homeowners with adjustable-rate mortgages will get hit when their loans reset. Savers, though, aren't likely to get much benefit for quite a while.

"If the Fed hikes rates three times this year, that could make your next payment a doozy," said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate. Borrowers are "going to start to notice, and the cumulative effect becomes significant."