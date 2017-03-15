Oppenheimer's chief strategist reveals what the Fed could do to make stocks tumble

Investors so widely anticipate that the Federal Reserve will raise its federal funds target rate on Wednesday that if the central bank should fail to deliver on expectations, stocks would slip, said Oppenheimer Asset Management's chief investment strategist, John Stoltzfus, in a recent interview.

"I don't think the market would be overly dramatic to the downside, but it might take a little trim. Not quite a haircut, but maybe a trim, you know down maybe 1, 3 percent, something like that," Stoltzfus said Tuesday on CNBC's "Trading Nation."

While it seems to be a near lock that the Fed will raise rates — so Stoltzfus was not making a bearish prediction — what's notable is that equities are managing to shrug off the potential ill effects of higher rates. Even over the past few weeks, as Fed officials appeared to make a concerted effort to telegraph that a March hike was imminent, stocks have held up just fine.

Of course, increasing interest rates are classically bearish for stocks, as they make bonds a more attractive alternative. But with rates remaining low, investors appear to be more focused on what the Fed's plans imply about the strength of the U.S. economy.

For an example of the promise of lower rates hurting stocks, one need only recall the Fed's September 2015 statement, which was more dovish than many expected. While a disinclination to hike might typically be bullish for equities, stocks fell sharply in response, presumably because investors were left with the fear the central bank saw serious red flags in the economic data.

Meanwhile, a target increase to a 0.75 percent to 1.00 percent range "will end up being a nonevent," Peter Boockvar, The Lindsey Group's chief market analyst, wrote in a Wednesday morning note. He also doesn't expect to see much useful guidance as to future rate hikes, given that the Fed is awaiting details from the Trump administration about what a tax reform plan might look like, and the central bank won't feel the need to commit "to anything right now with talk leaning in one direction or another" in terms of future rate increases.

Interestingly, the market in recent history has not dipped meaningfully after Fed officials have made hawkish statements regarding the potential for interest rate hikes. The central bank in December raised its federal funds rate target for just the second time in more than nine years, and expects to hike three times this year. And over the past few weeks, as the Fed has made clear its intention to raise rates on Wednesday, stocks held up just fine.

In terms of his market call, Stoltzfus remains a bull, with a year-end S&P 500 target of 2,450. He says it is important that investors are exposed to cyclical stocks, which tend to perform well when the economy is in an upswing.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 opened moderately higher.