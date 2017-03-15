VISIT CNBC.COM

The 30 colleges where students go on to earn the most money

When it comes to choosing a college, there are a lot of factors to consider: Location, class size, academic majors. But you may want to consider earning potential as well. After all, a college education is now the second-biggest expense you are likely to make in your lifetime.

To round up a list of the schools that produce the highest-earning alumni, CNBC used the U.S. Department of Education's College Scorecard. The tool provides a variety of data on thousands of colleges, including the median earnings of federally aided students 10 years after enrolling and the average annual cost of attending.

For our ranking, we restricted the list to bachelor's degree-granting institutions and excluded special focus institutions.

Scroll down to see the colleges and universities where students go on to earn the most money. We also included the average annual cost of each school, which the U.S. Department of Education defines as "the average annual net price for federal aid recipients, after aid from the school, state, or federal government. For public schools, this is only the average cost for in-state students."

30. Massachusetts Maritime Academy

Average annual cost: $15,785

Median annual earnings 10 years after enrolling: $69,000

﻿Read more about MMA.

Source: Massachusetts Maritime Academy
29. Bucknell University

Average annual cost: $32,487

Median annual earnings 10 years after enrolling: $69,100

Read more about Bucknell.

Michael Caruso | Flickr
28. Illinois Institute of Technology

Average annual cost: $19,667

Median annual earnings 10 years after enrolling: $69,300

Read more about IIT.

Raymond Boyd | Getty Images
27. University of Notre Dame

Average annual cost: $29,368

Median annual earnings 10 years after enrolling: $70,100

﻿Read more about Notre Dame.

Michael Hickey | Getty Images
26. Cornell University

Average annual cost: $29,240

Median annual earnings 10 years after enrolling: $72,100

﻿Read more about Cornell.

Kenneth C. Zirkel | Getty Images
25. Washington and Lee University

Average annual cost: $24,655

Median annual earnings 10 years after enrolling: $72,900

Read more and Washington and Lee.

Doug Plummer | Washington and Lee University
24. Villanova University

Average annual cost: $35,565

Median annual earnings 10 years after enrolling: $73,900

Read more about Villanova.

John Greim | Getty Images
23. Yale University

Average annual cost: $20,168

Median annual earnings 10 years after enrolling: $74,200

﻿Read more about Yale.

Image source: Michael Marsland | Yale University
21. SUNY Maritime College (TIE)

Average annual cost: $18,431

Median annual earnings 10 years after enrolling: $74,500

Read more about SUNY Maritime College.

Jim Henderson | Wikimedia Commons
21. Georgia Institute of Technology (TIE)

Average annual cost: $10,994

Median annual earnings 10 years after enrolling: $74,500

﻿Read more about Georgia Tech.

Mike Comer | Getty Images
20. Columbia University

Average annual cost: $22,298

Median annual earnings 10 years after enrolling: $75,200

﻿Read more about Columbia.

Getty Images
19. Colorado School of Mines

Average annual cost: $25,777

Median annual earnings 10 years after enrolling: $75,700

﻿Read more about Colorado School of Mines.

John Leyba | The Denver Post | Getty Images
18. Carnegie Mellon University

Average annual cost: $31,634

Median annual earnings 10 years after enrolling: $76,200

﻿Read more about Carnegie Mellon.

Pichaya Viwatrujirapong | Getty Images
16. Duke University (TIE)

Average annual cost: $25,369

Median annual earnings 10 years after enrolling: $76,700

﻿Read more about Duke.

Jim R. Bounds | Bloomberg | Getty Images
16. Lehigh University (TIE)

Average annual cost: $31,267

Median annual earnings 10 years after enrolling: $76,700

Read more about Lehigh.

Source: Lehigh University
15. Bentley University

Average annual cost: $31,616

Median annual earnings 10 years after enrolling: $76,900

﻿Read more about Bentley.

Source: Bentley University
14. Kettering University

Average annual cost: $33,861

Median annual earnings 10 years after enrolling: $77,400

﻿Read more about Kettering.

Bryan Duggan | Wikipedia
13. California Institute of Technology

Average annual cost: $25,308

Median annual earnings 10 years after enrolling: $77,800

Read more about Caltech.

Danita Delimont | Getty Images
12. Princeton University

Average annual cost: $7,103

Median annual earnings 10 years after enrolling: $77,900

Read more about Princeton.

Source: Princeton University
11. Maine Maritime Academy

Average annual cost: $20,861

Median annual earnings 10 years after enrolling: $78,800

Read more about MMA.

myLoupe | Universal Images Group | Getty Images
10. California Maritime Academy

Average annual cost: $15,472

Median annual earnings 10 years after enrolling: $79,400

Read more about Cal Maritime.

Source: California State University Maritime Academy
9. Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Average annual cost: $33,595

Median annual earnings 10 years after enrolling: $79,600

Read more about RPI.

Matt H. Wade | Wikipedia
8. University of Pennsylvania

Average annual cost: $24,370

Median annual earnings 10 years after enrolling: $79,700

Read more about Penn.

Ann Hermes | The Christian Science Monitor | Getty Images
7. Worcester Polytechnic Institute

Average annual cost: $35,187

Median annual earnings 10 years after enrolling: $80,300

Read more about WPI.

Christian Science Monitor | Getty Images
6. United States Merchant Marine Academy

Average annual cost: $5,538

Median annual earnings 10 years after enrolling: $82,000

Read more about USMMA.

Yana Paskova | For The Washington Post | Getty Images
5. Stevens Institute of Technology

Average annual cost: $28,296

Median annual earnings 10 years after enrolling: $83,700

Read more about Stevens.

Stevens Institute of Technology
Source: Stevens Institute of Technology

4. Georgetown University

Average annual cost: $27,506

Median annual earnings 10 years after enrolling: $84,000

Read more about Georgetown.

Getty Images
3. Stanford University

Average annual cost: $14,559

Median annual earnings 10 years after enrolling: $86,000

Read more about Stanford.

David Butow | Getty Images
2. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Average annual cost: $23,547

Median annual earnings 10 years after enrolling: $89,200

Read more about MIT.

Yiming Chen | Getty Images
1. Harvard University

Average annual cost: $14,068

Median annual earnings 10 years after enrolling: $95,500

Read more about Harvard.

Kelvin Ma | Bloomberg | Getty Images
