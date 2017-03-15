The 30 colleges where students go on to earn the most money

When it comes to choosing a college, there are a lot of factors to consider: Location, class size, academic majors. But you may want to consider earning potential as well. After all, a college education is now the second-biggest expense you are likely to make in your lifetime.

To round up a list of the schools that produce the highest-earning alumni, CNBC used the U.S. Department of Education's College Scorecard. The tool provides a variety of data on thousands of colleges, including the median earnings of federally aided students 10 years after enrolling and the average annual cost of attending.

For our ranking, we restricted the list to bachelor's degree-granting institutions and excluded special focus institutions.

Scroll down to see the colleges and universities where students go on to earn the most money. We also included the average annual cost of each school, which the U.S. Department of Education defines as "the average annual net price for federal aid recipients, after aid from the school, state, or federal government. For public schools, this is only the average cost for in-state students."

30. Massachusetts Maritime Academy



Average annual cost: $15,785

Median annual earnings 10 years after enrolling: $69,000

