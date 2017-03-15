Trump rolls out a 'hard-power' spending plan — and now the budget battle begins

The provocative budget President Donald Trump offers today presents him with a daunting new challenge: persuading not just reluctant Republicans, but also hostile Democrats.

His odds of prevailing are bleak.

The principal initiative of what aides call an "America First" spending plan is boosting defense outlays by $54 billion while cutting the same amount from non-defense programs. To achieve that goal, Budget Director Mick Mulvaney says the budget will request, for example, cuts of 28 percent in State Department spending and roughly 25 percent in the Environmental Protection Agency.

"This is a hard-power budget, it is not a soft power budget," Mulvaney explained at a briefing for reporters. The goal of the spending blueprint, which the administration plans to release at 7 a.m., is to impose Trump's priorities without increasing the fiscal 2018 deficit and the national debt.