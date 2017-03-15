US futures bounce back ahead of the expected Fed rate hike

The White House said President Donald Trump paid $38 million in taxes on income of more than $150 million for 2005. The statement came moments before the promised reveal of the information on MSNBC's "The Rachel Maddow Show." (CNBC)



Trump may have leaked his own 2005 tax return, according to Pulitzer prize winning investigative reporter David Cay Johnston, who said he got the document in the mail. He shared the findings exclusively with Maddow. (CNBC)



David Cay Johnston wrote an opinion story in the USA Today, saying the big story following the president's taxes is how Congress has turned the tax code into a source of massive wealth for many of the richest Americans, including Trump.



For Trump, in the swirl of chaos thanks to the CBO saying the GOP health-care bill would lead to 24 million uninsured and the FBI preparing to weigh in on the president's Obama wiretapping accusation, the tax story is a welcome reprieve. (CNBC Op-Ed)



The Justice Department is expected to announce charges as soon as today related to breaches at Yahoo, which complicated the tech firm's Verizon (VZ) deal. The alleged hackers reportedly have ties to Russia. (USA Today)

Hundreds of Twitter accounts from media outlets to celebrities including pop star Justin Bieber, were hacked today, calling Germany and the Netherlands Nazis over their dealings with Turkey. (CNBC)



The Netherlands holds parliamentary elections today in the year's first test of the strength of anti-immigrant nationalism in Western Europe, following Brexit in the U.K. and Trump's election in the U.S. (USA Today)



The U.S. Air Force picked Elon Musk's SpaceX to blast a second GPS satellite into orbit, part of a broader drive to open up various other launch contracts for competitive bidding through late 2019. (WSJ)



The Treasury Department is set to employ emergency cash-conservation steps to avoid breaching the federal borrowing limit after a 16-month suspension of the debt ceiling expires this week. (WSJ)



Trump plans to nominate Goldman Sachs banker James Donovan as deputy Treasury secretary. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and National Economic Council director Gary Cohn are also Goldman alums. (Reuters)



Federal judges in Maryland and Hawaii hold hearings today on whether to block enforcement of Trump's revised executive order banning travel to the U.S. from six Muslim-majority nations. (NBC News)



Senate Republicans suggested changes to the House plan to repeal and replace Obamacare, including lower insurance costs for poorer, older Americans. (NY Times)



According to the latest CNBC Global CFO Council Survey, a majority of respondents were less than 50 percent confident Congress will pass health care legislation and tax reform by the end of this year.

