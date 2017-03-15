Stocks slightly higher ahead of Fed

U.S. stocks traded higher Wednesday, helped by a bounce in oil prices, as traders looked ahead to the afternoon conclusion of the Fed meeting.

Energy traded more than half a percent higher as one of the top performers in the S&P 500. U.S. crude oil futures traded more than 1.5 percent higher near $48.50 a barrel after the American Petroleum Institute said crude stocks fell slightly in the last week. EIA data on crude inventories is due later in the morning.

"We can see a very different look here after the Fed. Obviously we're just hanging out until then," said John Caruso, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

"This 25 basis point [hike] is largely already priced into the market," he said.

Traders widely expect the Fed to raise interest rates Wednesday. The Federal Open Market Committee is set to release its meeting statement at 2 p.m., ET. Fed Chair Janet Yellen is scheduled to hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m.

"The most important thing for markets will be the Fed's dot plot this afternoon and Janet Yellen's press conference," said David Kelly, chief global strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management.



"All the numbers today indicate [the Fed] should raise rates today," he said, noting the real question is whether the Fed will signal four rate hikes this year.