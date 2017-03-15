Stocks slightly higher ahead of Fed

    ×

    U.S. stocks traded higher Wednesday, helped by a bounce in oil prices, as traders looked ahead to the afternoon conclusion of the Fed meeting.

    Energy traded more than half a percent higher as one of the top performers in the S&P 500. U.S. crude oil futures traded more than 1.5 percent higher near $48.50 a barrel after the American Petroleum Institute said crude stocks fell slightly in the last week. EIA data on crude inventories is due later in the morning.

    "We can see a very different look here after the Fed. Obviously we're just hanging out until then," said John Caruso, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

    "This 25 basis point [hike] is largely already priced into the market," he said.

    Traders widely expect the Fed to raise interest rates Wednesday. The Federal Open Market Committee is set to release its meeting statement at 2 p.m., ET. Fed Chair Janet Yellen is scheduled to hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m.

    "The most important thing for markets will be the Fed's dot plot this afternoon and Janet Yellen's press conference," said David Kelly, chief global strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management.

    "All the numbers today indicate [the Fed] should raise rates today," he said, noting the real question is whether the Fed will signal four rate hikes this year.

    Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
    In economic news, the consumer price index rose 0.1 percent in February for a 2.7 percent increase over the last 12 months, the biggest year-on-year gain since March 2012, Reuters said. Ex-food and energy costs, the so-called core CPI rose 2.2 percent in the 12 months through February.

    "I don't think inflation will move up very rapidly from here but it's clear inflation is steadily moving up," Kelly said.

    Retail sales posted a 0.1 percent rise last month, the weakest print since August, according to

    Reuters. Excluding automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services, the so-called core retail sales rose 0.1 percent after an upwardly revised 0.8 percent jump in January.

    Both CPI and retail sales mostly matched expectations.

    The Empire State Manufacturing Index edged lower to 16.4 for March. The new orders index climbed eight points to 21.3, its highest level since 2009, according to the New York Fed.

    A separate report showed home builder sentiment hit 71 in March, its highest in 12 years.

    Business inventories rose 0.3 percent in January.

    Treasury yields traded off session lows. The 2-year yield was higher near 1.39 percent and the 10-year yield around 2.58 percent as of 10:03 a.m.

    The U.S. dollar index traded a touch lower, with the euro around $1.062 and the yen near 114.7 yen against the greenback.

    Traders are also keeping an eye on Wednesday's general elections in the Netherlands for any indication on the strength of populist sentiment.

    The STOXX Europe 600 rose about 0.3 percent in morning trade ET.

    The Shanghai composite closed up 0.08 percent, while the Nikkei 225 fell 0.16 percent.

    ﻿In morning trade, the Dow Jones industrial average climbed 40 points, or 0.19 percent, to 20,877. UnitedHealth and Goldman Sachs had the greatest positive impact, while 3M and Wal-Mart had the greatest negative impact.

    The S&P 500 added 5 points, or 0.23 percent, to 2,370, with materials leading all sectors higher.

    The Nasdaq composite rose 10 points, or 0.19 percent, to 5,867.

    The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), widely considered the best gauge of fear in the market, traded near 12.2.

    About five stocks advanced for every decliner on the New York Stock Exchange, with an exchange volume of 34 million and a composite volume of 67 million in the open.

    U.S. crude oil futures for April delivery added 76 cents to $48.48 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange as of 9:33 a.m., ET.

    Gold futures for April delivery fell $3.10 to $1,199.50 an ounce.

    On tap this week:

    Wednesday

    Earnings: Oracle, Guess, Jabil Circuits

    10:00 a.m. Business inventories

    10:00 a.m. NAHB survey

    2:00 p.m. FOMC statement, economic projections

    2:30 p.m. Fed Chair Janet Yellen briefing

    Thursday

    Earnings: Adobe Systems, Dollar General, JA Solar, Vivant Solar

    8:30 a.m. Jobless claims

    8:30 a.m. Housing starts

    8:30 a.m. Building permits

    8:30 a.m. Philadelphia Fed survey

    10:00 a.m. JOLTS

    Friday

    Earnings: Tiffany

    9:15 a.m. Industrial production

    9:15 a.m. Capacity utilization

    10:00 a.m. Consumer sentiment

    *Calendar subject to change.

