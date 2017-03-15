What tech campuses in Silicon Valley look like from above

If you have ever flown over Silicon Valley and wondered which tech company is that down there, you are not alone. While some may be obvious, like the new Apple campus under construction in Cupertino, California, others may not be so clear. Scroll through for an aerial guide to some of the biggest tech companies in the valley.
Alphabet headquarters in Mountain View, California, with extensive solar panels.
The Oracle campus in Redwood City, California.
HP Inc. is an American information technology corporation headquartered in the Stanford Research Park in Palo Alto, California.
An aerial view Microsoft's Silicon Valley campus in Mountain View, California.
The Yahoo campus in Sunnyvale, California.
The Facebook campus in Menlo Park, California.
The current campus for Apple Inc. in Cupertino, California.