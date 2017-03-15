    What tech campuses in Silicon Valley look like from above

    The Apple Campus 2 is seen under construction in Cupertino, California in this aerial photo taken January 13, 2017.
    Noah Berger | Reuters

    If you have ever flown over Silicon Valley and wondered which tech company is that down there, you are not alone. While some may be obvious, like the new Apple campus under construction in Cupertino, California, others may not be so clear. Scroll through for an aerial guide to some of the biggest tech companies in the valley.

    • Alphabet

      Alphabet headquarters in Mountain View, California, with extensive solar panels.

      Steve Proehl | Getty Images

    • Oracle

      The Oracle campus in Redwood City, California.

      Noah Berger | Reuters

    • Hewlett-Packard

      HP Inc. is an American information technology corporation headquartered in the Stanford Research Park in Palo Alto, California.

      Steve Proehl | Getty Images

    • Microsoft Corp.

      An aerial view Microsoft's Silicon Valley campus in Mountain View, California.

      Steve Proehl | Getty Images

    • Yahoo Inc.

      The Yahoo campus in Sunnyvale, California.

      Noah Berger | Reuters

    • Facebook

      The Facebook campus in Menlo Park, California.

      Noah Berger | Reuters

    • Apple

      The current campus for Apple Inc. in Cupertino, California.

      Steve Proehl | Getty Images

